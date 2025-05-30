Richmond firefighters free puppy stuck in tire, now named 'Michelin Manny'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond firefighters saved a puppy whose head was stuck in a tire on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Richmond Animal Care and Control, their officers called the Richmond Fire Department for help after finding the stuck puppy.

Fire crews were able to cut the tire and free the puppy, who is now named "Michelin Manny."

"This puppy was perfectly fine once freed from the tire and we named him Michelin Manny," the RACC said. "Very thankful for a great outcome and wonderful City of Richmond, VA Government teamwork!"

