Honoring Richmond firefighters and EMS workers killed protecting others

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters, EMS workers, and their families gathered in Richmond's Byrd Park Thursday to honor those killed while serving the community.

"Today we are honoring the men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families," Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said. "Unfortunately we will be here every year, because of the dangers of this profession but none the less rest assured, this profession will live on and the memories of those men and women will live on."

Forty-eight Richmond firefighters have died working in Richmond over the last 163 years.