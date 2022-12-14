Watch Now
Richmond fire station on fire

The fire was reported atop Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road in eastern Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters did not have to travel far to fight a fire Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

Videos submitted to CBS 6 News showed fire shooting from the roof of Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road in eastern Richmond.

"Replacement of the roof at Fire Station 8 began on Monday. This has been a scheduled project in the City of Richmond Capital Improvement Plan," a Richmond Fire spokesperson shared. "Construction workers knocked on the door of Fire Station 8 to report the fire. It was contained to the roof and was marked under control at 1:34 p.m. No injuries were reported."

Firefighters will be moved to a nearby fire station until the building can be cleared, the spokesperson added.

The fire, at the fire station, was reported at about 1 p.m. The flames had been extinguished by 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

