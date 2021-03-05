Richmond Fire Station 12 could be getting a makeover

RICHMOND, Va. -- A historic Richmond fire station could be getting a much-needed makeover, as part of Mayor Levar Stoney's five-year capital improvement plan.

The plan is aimed at investing in schools and vital city infrastructure, and it includes full funding to replace Fire Station 12 in 2022.

The current station was built in 1908 and has major structural issues. It was actually built for a horse and buggy fire crew, and does not have the space for modern fire equipment.

Fire officials said they are grateful to be included in the plan, and are excited for the change.

"It'll help provide better living quarters not only for having us, but we're gonna have a community meeting space that'll be open for the community. And for the city's visitors and the citizens that live here," said Lieutenant Clinton Lewis.

Lewis also said there has been community input into the vision for the station.

Stoney and the budget team will present the first year of the five-year capital improvement plan to the city council on Friday.