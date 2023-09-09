Richmond Fire is celebrating a historic graduating class of recruits

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Fire Department celebrated their largest and most diverse recruit class in department history.

A total of 49 recruits graduated on Friday and six more will graduate later.

“The city is growing our population and growing and so as our call volume,” said Chief Melvin Carter.

Four companies that had been previously disbanded are now being reactivated because of the large influx of new recruits.

“I'm just happy that our city leadership reviewed the data and approved the fire department,” said Carter. “The opportunity to restore these fire companies to be able to meet the current and future demands of the city of Richmond.”

Chief Carter says the priority for the department is responding to emergencies in a timely fashion.

“We need to have a force that's large enough to meet the capacity, the call demand of the city of Richmond the volume of calls.”

He says he's excited for the continued growth of the department and city.

