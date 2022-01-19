Richmond Fire responds to mall after person reportedly falls below escalator

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Department's Technical Rescue team responded to Stony Point Fashion Park Wednesday morning after a person reportedly fell through an escalator shaft.

Richmond Fire officials said the incident happened in the Dillard's store at the shopping center. They are still on the scene.

According to Stony Point's website, they do not open on Wednesdays until 11 a.m. — which means the incident happened before they were open.

This is a developing story. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest details.