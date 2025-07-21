Richmond's Festival of Arts returns to Dogwood Dell for 68th year

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved summer tradition returned to Richmond as the Festival of Arts celebrated its 68th anniversary at Dogwood Dell.

Plunky and the Oneness Band kicked off the festivities Sunday at 8 p.m., launching another season of cultural performances. This came after Saturday's storms postponed the performance.

The Festival of Arts has become one of Richmond's cultural treasures, featuring art exhibits, concerts, dance and theatrical performances all in one inclusive event.

Throughout the summer, the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater hosts various shows, but the Festival of Arts brings these diverse performances together for a special night.

City of Richmond Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.