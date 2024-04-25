Richmond Fed vacates West Creek complex, lists property for sale

RICHMOND, Va. -- A sizable office compound in Goochland’s West Creek Business Park long owned and occupied by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond has been left empty and on the market.

The Richmond Fed earlier this month listed for sale its 28-acre property at 12560 West Creek Parkway.

The gated, highly secured site is home to a six-story, 200,000-square-foot office building that a Fed spokesman said had been primarily used by the bank’s IT staff before being gradually vacated over the course of the pandemic and in the ensuing years.

Built in 1997 for the now-defunct furniture company Heilig-Meyers, the property was sold to the Richmond Fed in February 2003 for $15 million, according to Goochland property records.

