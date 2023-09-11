Richmond FBI runs 3,000 laps to honor lives lost on 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is paying tribute to those who lost their life on Sept. 11, 2001.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on America.

During the week of Sept. 5, the FBI Richmond office hosted the third annual Richmond 3000.

The walk/run is part of the Richmond field office’s 9/11 remembrance event where FBI employees, agents and their families pledge to run or walk 3,000 laps around the Richmond office building to honor the over 3,000 lost on 9/11.

Provided to WTVR Richmond 3000

Stanley Meador, the Special Agent in Charge of the Richmond field office, who also received a Declaration of Valor for his response to the Pentagon during 9/11, says the event is also to honor those who’ve since died because of their response to 9/11 or who continue to struggle with 9/11 health related illnesses.