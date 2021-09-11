Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond FBI is running 3,000 laps honoring the lives lost in 9/11

items.[0].videoTitle
fbirichmond911.png
Posted at 6:29 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 06:29:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Approaching 20 years since the terrorist attack on Sept. 11., the Richmond FBI launched a campaign to honor the 3,000 lives lost.

The event is called The Richmond 3,000 and agents completed over 3,000 laps around their building over the past week.

Special agent Mark Knoll was at Andrews Air Force base on 9/11 when the president arrived. "For me tragic on that day it was tragic I don't know that there are words you can use to describe the severity of the site and the impact when you saw the pentagon and Shanksville and the world trade center towers it was a lot to take in," said Knoll.

Personell from the FBI offices in Bristol, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke and Winchester are also all pitching in for the campaign.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.