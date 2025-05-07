FBI arrests former Henrico police employee for possession of child sexual abuse material

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI Richmond Field Office has arrested three individuals, two in the Richmond area, as part of a coordinated effort by FBI field offices across the country last week to arrest alleged child sexual abuse offenders.

Allan Martin of Henrico was arrested on April 29 for possession and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Martin worked for Henrico police from 1986 to January 2016 when he retired, according to a Henrico police spokesperson.

Saoeun Hing of Richmond was arrested on May 1 for the same charge.

Christopher Johnson of Salem, near Roanoke, was also arrested on May 2 for transportation of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

"Operation Restore Justice," which involved all 55 FBI field offices, saw 205 people arrested and 115 children rescued nationwide from April 28 to May 1.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

