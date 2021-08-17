Richmond father reflects on his son's service in Afghanistan: 'He made a difference'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stephen Ross is more than the director of Military Student Services at VCU in Richmond, Virginia. He is a Gold Star father.

Ross' son Captain Andrew Ross was killed when an IED exploded in Afghanistan on November 27, 2018. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Stephen Ross said despite what has happened in Afghanistan this week, the work and sacrifice of people like his son still had meaning.

"He made a difference. I have absolutely no doubt that every man and woman that served our country over there and helped the Afghan people made a difference in a positive way," Ross said. "So what goes on now and what happens in the future doesn't impact what they were able to do in their time while they were serving."

Capt. Ross was buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He had been in the Army for more than seven years and was on his second overseas tour of duty when he was killed.

His awards in decorations included a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Ranger Tab. He was posthumously awarded a second Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.