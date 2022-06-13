Richmond father needs your help to find his daughter's killer

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett is re-examining unsolved murders in and around Richmond, Virginia. He has partnered with the Reopen the Case Foundation to highlight cold cases in Virginia with the hope that someone will see the story and provide police with the information investigators need to make an arrest.

Kevin Clanton is hopeful someone saw something and will come forward with information to help investigators bring his daughter's killer to justice.

Jacquesha "Billie" Clanton was killed on June 15, 2017, when someone opened fire during a fight along the 2300 block of North 29th Street in Richmond.

Five years later, no one has been arrested for the crime.

"That was my heart," Kevin Clanton said. "Why would somebody take her?"

The call for police first stemmed from a report of a fight in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road; then neighbors reported dozens of gunshots.

"I think it was like over 30 to 50 shell cases on the ground out there," Clanton said.

"[The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office] told me they didn't have nothing," Clanton said. "It's very frustrating. Very, very frustrating."

Clanton said an arrest would help bring closure for him, Billie's mother, and Billie's siblings.

"It's not coming soon enough for me," he said.

When Billie Clanton was killed in June 2017, she was reported to be the 35th homicide in Richmond that year and the third teenager killed within a 10-day period.

There have been 29 homicides in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

Anyone with information about the death of Billie Clanton was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.