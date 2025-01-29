Richmond Family Magazine's Summer Camp Expo is Sunday, Feb. 9

RICHMOND, Va. — This year's Richmond Family Magazine Summer Camp Expo is Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Organizers said 50 day camps and sleepaway camps from across Central Virginia will offer families info and planning tools about summer camps at the free family-friendly event.

Richmond Family Magazine

“Parents love being able to meet so many camps and extra-curricular activities in person and ask their questions face-to-face,” Margaret Thompson, the magazine's founder and publisher, said. “We created the Summer Camp Expo over a dozen years ago to bring camps from across the region together under one roof to make it easier for busy parents and caregivers. We love the wide range of exhibitors coming to this year’s Expo, from preschool camps to high school camps and everything in between, including music, STEM, swimming, cooking, art, and performing arts camps.”

There will also be information about year-round enrichment activities and there will be a variety of hands-on activities for the kids.

Nutzy from the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the official NASCAR pace car from Richmond Raceway will be at the expo.

Click here for more information.

Richmond Family Magazine