Richmond family left with questions after drive-by shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond family is left with questions after gunfire interrupted their quiet night at home.

"My TV fell and the next thing I know, an arm with a gun comes through my window and they start firing off rounds. One hit me in my thigh and I rolled off the bed," Andrew Fields, a resident of the home, said.

Fields said the gunman came along the side of a Barry Street home that he shares with his sister, niece and nephews and opened fire.

The bullets shattered windows, going through walls and lodging into the stove, refrigerator and cabinets.

"I was just here minding my business. I hope they catch the person who did it, I mean I don't bother nobody, sir!" Fields said.

Fields said that being at home with the gunman still at large is a bit unnerving. What confuses him the most was the reckless disregard for so many lives. At the time of the shooting, his disabled nephew was laying on a couch two feet from where bullets ripped through the wall.

His 3-year-old niece and sister were just down the hallway.

"The bullets could've hit him too but it looks like the Lord, the Lord was on our side," Fields said.

Crime Insider sources say that major crimes detectives believe at least three men are involved. More than a dozen rounds were fired