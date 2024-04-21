Virginia airport's open house features 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For the second year in a row, the Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport hosted an open house Saturday that featured a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The open house allowed visitors to see and learn more about the aircraft and machinery from local first responders.

Hollie Baron, the airport's operations manager, said the event is important to make central Virginians aware of the resources a county airport can provide.

“A lot of community members are not aware of everything that lives here," Baron explained. "Virginia State Police Med-Flight 1. We have Civil Air Patrol, which is a search and rescue operation. All of our law enforcement resources are here. So it gives them an opportunity to experience the airport that they normally wouldn't have."

While the event was free, items for sale like popcorn and a raffle all benefited the Chesterfield Police Activities League.

