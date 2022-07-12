Watch Now
Richmond event hopes to empower businesses to take charge of their future

The Metropolitan Business League is encouraging Richmonders to take charge of their future with the RVA Link Up Expo this week.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 16:28:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Metropolitan Business League is encouraging Richmonders to take charge of their future with the RVA Link Up Expo this week.

The event is happening on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Richmond Jepson Alumni Center

Organizers say it's an opportunity for corporate buyers to meet small women-owned and minority-owned business owners as well as a spot for local employers to seek out new workers.

There will be panel discussions throughout the day to help small business owners navigate the City of Richmond, network and more.

"It's important, it's a part of our mission to connect small business owners with these opportunities so that's why the Linkup is such an important event for us," Darricka Alexander with the Metropolitan Business League, said.

You can register your business for the event by visiting their website.

