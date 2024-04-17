Watch Now
Richmond city EDA approves $1.5M more for Diamond District ballpark design

Posted at 6:51 AM, Apr 17, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Four months after pitching in $1 million to keep the Diamond District ballpark project on track, Richmond’s Economic Development Authority is stepping back up to the plate with more funding for the stadium’s design.

In a special meeting Tuesday, the EDA board authorized staff to put another $1.5 million toward design and development of the new ballpark, via an amendment to its contract with the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ownership group that provided the initial $1 million in December.

Leonard Sledge, the city’s economic development director, said those initial funds have technically been depleted and the additional money is needed to complete the design and development documents and value engineering for the $110 million stadium.

Pending City Council approval, the amendment would continue the contract through May.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

