Sources: Sledge to step down as Richmond economic development director

Posted at 6:40 AM, Apr 10, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s economic development director for the past five years is on his way out, multiple sources tell BizSense.

Leonard Sledge, who has led the economic development department since 2019, has informed the city he will be leaving in the coming months for another job.

Sledge did not respond to requests for comment, but multiple sources with knowledge of his plans confirmed that Sledge had let it be known that he would be stepping down in June.

Attempts to confirm Sledge’s departure with the city were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

