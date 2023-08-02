Watch Now
Richmond Police investigate two shootings within a mile of each other

Richmond Police are investigating two shootings that happened on Mechanicsville Turnpike and at 23rd and Newbourne.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 05:50:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Wednesday morning in city's East End.

Richmond Police first responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Mechanicsville Turnpike just after 12:30 a.m. The victim in that shooting has life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, police were called to another shooting about a half a mile down Fairfield Avenue at N 23rd and Newbourne Streets. That victim is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

