Crime Insider: Man injured in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Wednesday afternoon shooting in Richmond’s East End has left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the stomach, Crime Insider Sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting, happening at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Phaup Street, is being looked into whether or not it was the result of a botched robbery, sources say.

"It's disheartening honestly to see things like this,” a neighbor said. “Everybody is supposed to be in the holiday cheer and it happens around here too often honestly. Why does this keep happening? It's senseless violence that could be avoided. You got egos and things that don't matter at the end of the day causing situations like this."

Donald Stell, who has lived in this community for over a decade, says instead of running from the area with a history of violence, he's decided to adapt and overcome.

"It is what it is. I mean it's sad around the holidays stuff like that, sad to see it. It's sad you get used to it,” Snell said. “I feel safer carrying a gun. Normally I wear a bulletproof vest when I walk my dog because things happen within a block there's a shooting or a drive-by or something like that."

