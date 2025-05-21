Richmond DPU driver shot in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — A City of Richmond employee was shot in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning, according to Richmond police.

The worker, who was on the job at the time, was shot near the 00 block of North 18th Street before 1:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injury.

According to police, a confrontation among other people in front of a nearby business resulted in a suspect or suspects shooting at a departing vehicle. The victim was near the departing vehicle in a DPU trash truck when he was shot.

Anyone with information on this aggravated assault is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at (804) 646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube