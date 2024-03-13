Watch Now
Double shooting in Richmond under investigation

Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the city.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 08:34:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the city.

The shooting was first reported at an apartment in the 3500 block of East Richmond Road just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Crime Insider sources, a man and a woman were shot but treated at the scene.

CBS 6 has reached out to police and will update once we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

