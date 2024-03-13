Double shooting in Richmond under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the city.

The shooting was first reported at an apartment in the 3500 block of East Richmond Road just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Crime Insider sources, a man and a woman were shot but treated at the scene.

CBS 6 has reached out to police and will update once we learn more.

