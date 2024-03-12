He's raising money through a 'Dog Jog' to support the Richmond SPCA, and a dear friend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Despite being barely old enough to tie his shoes, Chesterfield native Elby Omohundro has been hitting the pavement running for as long as he can remember.

"I ran my first road race when I was four," Omohundro said. "In order for me to finish the race, had to tempt me with a Starbucks doughnut."

Now a graduate student at the University of Virginia, Omohundro said he wanted to find other ways to stay active. So, he began mountaineering and found that the best way to prepare was by running long distances.

"Over the course of the weeks we just got really into it and enjoyed it and became passionate about it and that kind of transitioned into, alright what’s next step with this running thing," Omohundro said.

The next steps meant new challenges for the former college athlete, so he figured why not make his next race his longest one yet.

"Since I had a little bit of a running background, I felt like I had a good base to kind of just into go it and see what I could do, so that’s what triggered me to want to run 30 miles," he said. "My friend who does the alpine mountaineering with me said well just do a 50k because it’s 31 miles."

When making the decision to run a 50k, Omohundro wanted to put a purpose behind his passion, so he partnered with the SPCA to raise money through their annual Dog Jog 5k.

Along with his love for dogs, Omohundro said the love for animals that his friend Larry has served as a huge reason he's doing the run.

"I have a good friend named Larry, who's got PLS."

Elby Omohundro Elby and Larry

Primary Lateral Sclerosis is a motor neuron disease that can impact a person's ability to move. He said Larry struggles with everyday tasks like moving around and speaking but said Larry's devotion to dogs is truly inspirational.

Omohundro met Larry about 6 months ago while working and often spends time at his home helping him in any way he can. "I can take a couple minutes out of my day so that he doesn't have to be worried about certain things," he said.

It's his friends' love for life and passion for helping both animals and people that motivated him to dedicate this race and the money he receives to the Richmond SPCA.

"His house is decorated with dogs and horses and he’s a huge animal lover and very passionate about that," he said. "Super kind and if he had old clothes or shoes he was always giving it away to people, always cared."

Both nervous and determined, Omohundro said more than anything he hoped to make his family and newfound friend proud.

"There’s really not a better friend," he said when describing Larry. "I think he’ll be in the back of my mind for most of it and his love for animals."

Omohundro will be running the 50kat Pony Pasture in Richmond on Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m., a week before the Dog Jog 5k. He is inviting anyone to come out and run with him and says feel free to bring your furry friend.

