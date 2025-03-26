Richmond organizations launch mobile showers with resources for homeless individuals

RICHMOND, Va. — In an effort to support individuals experiencing homelessness, a coalition of local organizations has launched "Dignity on the Go: Mobile Showers," a new initiative that provides mobile shower facilities every Wednesday behind Saint Paul’s Baptist Church at 700 E Belt Boulevard in South Richmond.

The initiative, which features a trailer equipped with four private showers, aims to offer more than just hygiene services.

"Because somebody’s experiencing homelessness doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a hot bath, a haircut, or hot food," said Greta Randolph of Saint Paul’s Baptist Church. "We’re just trying to help where we can."

WTVR Greta Randolph

In addition to shower facilities, several vendors will provide services such as job search assistance, health care, grief support, and haircuts from local volunteering barbers.

The initiative has been developed over the past two years by Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, Richmond’s First Baptist Church, the Baptist General Association of Virginia, and the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.

"Even though you’re unhoused doesn’t mean that you’re not working and trying to thrive as a successful family or person," said Richmond City Sheriff Antoinette Irving. "So we want to make sure that we can be a part of that."

"Dignity on the Go" is open to anyone in need and aims to provide attendees with to-go bags containing clothes, food, and hygiene items.

"We want to deal with the entire person and their families," Irving added. "Just because you’re unhoused doesn’t mean that you should go without the resources you need."

The shower unit will officially open on April 2 at 10 a.m. Those interested in volunteering with the initiative are encouraged to call (804) 232-5694 for more information.

