RICHMOND, Va. -- Before Richmond can get a new baseball stadium, it needs to put millions of dollars into renovations at The Diamond, even if the aging ballpark’s days are numbered. That’s what Major League Baseball told the city after its latest inspection of The Diamond, which is lined up for replacement in two years as part of the city’s Diamond District redevelopment project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.