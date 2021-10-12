Richmond seeks ideas to redevelopment 'The Diamond District’

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a new neighborhood name in tow, the city is taking steps to begin fielding pitches for the potential redevelopment of a major chunk of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The City of Richmond announced Monday that it has begun marketing the redevelopment of what it has now formally dubbed as “The Diamond District,” the 67-acre, largely city-owned assemblage along Arthur Ashe Boulevard made up in part by land where The Diamond, the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center and Sports Backers Stadium currently stand. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.