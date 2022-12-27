Development projects that will change Richmond's landscape took shape in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. — Development in the city of Richmond stayed red-hot in 2022, with plans for thousands of new apartments and other large projects coming to light and taking shape over the course of the year. While the surrounding counties also saw plenty of action, we’ll focus here on what happened in 2022 in the city’s busiest neighborhoods. The biggest development story of 2022 was the Diamond District, the 67-acre, city-owned tract that’s been touted as one of the most fertile development grounds along all of Interstate 95. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

