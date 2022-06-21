Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond Police investigating shooting that killed one man

Two men were shot in Richmond last night, but police are unsure if the shootings are related.
RIchmond Afton Ave Shooting.jpg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 05:32:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Police responded to a hospital just before midnight on Monday where a man was pronounced dead after being shot.

Richmond Police determined the man was shot in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue before he showed up at the hospital.

Around the same time, another man showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said it is unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone