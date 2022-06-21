Richmond Police investigating shooting that killed one man

RICHMOND, Va. — Police responded to a hospital just before midnight on Monday where a man was pronounced dead after being shot.

Richmond Police determined the man was shot in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue before he showed up at the hospital.

Around the same time, another man showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said it is unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

