Richmond nonprofit needs bottled water donations for the unsheltered

RICHMOND, Va. — While most Richmonders are able to escape the heat, those who are unsheltered in the city have nowhere to go.

These soaring temperatures can have devastating consequences for individuals who can’t find a cool place to stay.

The Daily Planet Health Services at 517 West Grace Street (DPHS) is calling on the community to donate water and other summer necessities to handout.

Along with bottled water, pre-packaged shelf-stable snacks, sunscreen and bug spray are currently needed.

When the temperatures rise, DPHS stores cases of water at their West Grace Health Center to hand out to individuals coming for their appointments or just to get out of the heat by sitting in the lobby.

In an effort to prevent heat-related illnesses, their outreach team keeps water, snack bags and sunscreen on-hand as they check on people throughout the region.

“Many of the resources we take for granted on a daily basis during the summer— the ability to stay hydrated, to stay inside in an air-conditioned space— are not easily accessible for those facing homelessness,” said Diana Martinez, outreach coordinator for Daily Planet Health Services. “Each year we see firsthand the impact the summer heat can have on the unsheltered; we need the community’s help to meet the need.”

Donations can be brought to the nonprofit’s 517 West Grace Street location Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If someone would like to donate water or snacks outside of that time-frame or make a financial donation to support the nonprofits work, they can call DPHS at 804-783-2505 x2101.

They also encourage storing bottled water in your car if you see someone in the heat.