Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond cybersecurity firm branches out with audit software product

Screenshot 2024-01-29 061059.png
BizSense
Screenshot 2024-01-29 061059.png
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 06:12:32-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local cybersecurity company is plugging into a new revenue stream by jumping into the software business.

Hive Systems has rolled out Audora, its first subscription-based auditing software program intended to help cybersecurity auditors do the work of reviewing their clients’ policies.

The introduction of Audora is new ground for Hive, which was founded in 2018 and offers cybersecurity consulting services, including phishing simulations and ransomware readiness. Hive’s clients include companies like insurer Anthem, software company Workday, Bartlett Tree Experts and Amazon Web Services.

Hive co-founder and CEO Alex Nette said it’s common for a cybersecurity audit to involve a barrage of emails and spreadsheets between the auditing firm and its client, and while the system is functional, Nette felt there was room to improve the workflow.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone