Richmond cybersecurity firm branches out with audit software product

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local cybersecurity company is plugging into a new revenue stream by jumping into the software business.

Hive Systems has rolled out Audora, its first subscription-based auditing software program intended to help cybersecurity auditors do the work of reviewing their clients’ policies.

The introduction of Audora is new ground for Hive, which was founded in 2018 and offers cybersecurity consulting services, including phishing simulations and ransomware readiness. Hive’s clients include companies like insurer Anthem, software company Workday, Bartlett Tree Experts and Amazon Web Services.

Hive co-founder and CEO Alex Nette said it’s common for a cybersecurity audit to involve a barrage of emails and spreadsheets between the auditing firm and its client, and while the system is functional, Nette felt there was room to improve the workflow.

