RICHMOND, Va. -- Trey McFerren, who runs CrossFit Addict on Staples Mill Road in Henrico, is competing to be a CrossFit champion.

McFerren is taking part in Wodapalooza in Miami. The "wod" in Wodapalooza stands for workout of the day.

McFerren qualified in the Masters' category (50+) after he previously placed 8th in the world.

You can live stream McFerren's events on Friday and Saturday.