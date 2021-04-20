Richmond crime numbers for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Homicide numbers in Richmond from 2021 and 2020 are the same at this point: 16.

But aggravated assaults with guns are up, although arrest numbers are up as well.

Major crimes detectives’ turn-around times on shootings, death investigations and homicides, have been relatively fast.

The motives behind the crimes are varied: Crime Insider sources say domestic, friendly fire and robbery are some of the reasons behind a violent couple of weeks in the capital city.

"If he like you and deal with you, he'd do anything to help you,” said Iris Smith, whose son George son was killed outside a Baker Street convenience store after playing slots. His case remains unsolved, but CI sources tell me detectives do have leads.

"It's a nice neighborhood, but here recently, I don't know what's going on,” said a woman whose 17-year-old daughter was shot while she was watching TV last Tuesday night.

Who shot up the block, remains a mystery.

Detectives have made headway on at least nine other recent shooting cases.

"They've gone without a lot of sleep and done some great work to help close these cases and also provide some measure of relief to families who are asking a lot of questions about what happened to their loved ones."

Jamara Claiborne and James Austin are two of the nine arrested. They were pulled over in Smythe County for speeding. They were wanted for attempted murder and firearms charges after a 16-year-old girl was shot on Dill Avenue.

Troopers say they had two juveniles traveling with them.

Police say at least three recent victims are under the age of 18, which is something Chief Gerald Smith says will take a village to correct.

"We can't do it by ourselves,” Smith said. “It takes everyone to jump in and offer ideas and resources. We have to stop fearing Covid, work around it and figure out a way to connect."

Smith says his major crimes detectives are making efforts with community members to get information, and says the arrests are possible because of their working relationship.