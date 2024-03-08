Richmond crash involving pedestrian sends one to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Leigh street and 1st street. According to the Richmond Police active calls page the crash was first reported just after 8:00 a.m.

A CBS 6 crew is on the scene and was able to confirm that a person was hit by a car and taken to the hospital. Police were not able to confirm the age or identity of the person struck.

We are in contact with police in an effort to find more information.

