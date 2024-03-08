Watch Now
Richmond crash involving pedestrian sends one to the hospital

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 8, 2024
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 09:15:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Leigh street and 1st street. According to the Richmond Police active calls page the crash was first reported just after 8:00 a.m.

A CBS 6 crew is on the scene and was able to confirm that a person was hit by a car and taken to the hospital. Police were not able to confirm the age or identity of the person struck.

We are in contact with police in an effort to find more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.
