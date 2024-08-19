Easing worried minds: Richmond counselor shares tips for a successful first week of school

RICHMOND, Va. -- The return to school is often filled with anticipation and excitement. However, the first day can also bring along dread or anxiety for your student.

Classes began on Monday for several of Central Virginia's largest school districts like Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights.

Alexandra Cromer, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, said it was normal for your student to feel nervous or worried when preparing to return to school. Cromer emphasized the importance of routines and creating a space for your child to share about their day and feel supported.

She recommended that parents and caregivers develop a mantra for their students that consists of a repeated word or phrase that their child can say throughout the day to feel support from back home.

“You can give your child something unnoticeable like a small piece of jewelry, a bracelet, a note in their backpack, or a note on the inside of their notebook — something that they can reference throughout the day that serves as an anchor point,” Cromer explained.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration(SAMHSA) shared four headers to promote a healthy transition from summer to the first day.

They also stressed:



Communicating with your child

Creating routines

Making advance preparations

Encouraging in-person social interactions

Cromer urged parents to help their students familiarize themselves with the layout of their campus and which adults to trust.

“A lot of my young [clients] still have a big zest for school,” she stated. “I've seen almost this revitalization of the appreciation for face-to-face learning and face-to-face time with peers,” Cromer said.

Self-care for parents and caregivers is just as important as student self-care, she said.

She urged guardians to prioritize nourishing themselves with events they enjoy so they can help their students succeed, as well.



