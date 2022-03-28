Richmond Councilman experiences City Hall permitting delay firsthand: 'It’s very discouraging'

Jonathan Spiers First District City Councilman Andreas Addison in the Scott’s Addition space where he’s opening a gym. He applied for permits to remodel the space over a year ago.



RICHMOND, Va. -- Builders and developers aren’t the only ones venting about plan review and permitting times at Richmond City Hall. So is a sitting City Councilman. Andreas Addison, who once worked in City Hall before getting elected five years ago, learned firsthand what the development community has been griping about for years when he sought permits for a gym he’s looking to open in Scott’s Addition. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.