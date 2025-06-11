Richmond offers cooling locations for summer

RICHMOND, Va. — Options for relief from the summer heat are now open across the city, and will operate through Labor Day.

Pets, except for service animals, are not permitted at any location.

Department of Social Services: Offers walk-up cooling center for residents to briefly escape the heat and receive a bottle of water.

Marshall Plaza (900 E. Marshall Street)

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(900 E. Marshall Street) Southside Plaza (4100 Hull Street Road)

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(4100 Hull Street Road)

The following are free public facilities or recreation areas that offer relief for those experiencing physical discomfort in high heat. Please note that these are not formal shelters and are operating during their regular hours.

Richmond Public Library: Various locations offer air-conditioned spaces. Operating hours vary by branch. To find individual library hours, visit their website here.

Main Library (101 E. Franklin Street)

(101 E. Franklin Street) Belmont Library (3100 Ellwood Avenue)

(3100 Ellwood Avenue) Broad Rock Library (4820 Old Warwick Road)

(4820 Old Warwick Road) East End Library (1200 N. 25th Street)

(1200 N. 25th Street) Ginter Park Library (1200 W. Brook Avenue)

(1200 W. Brook Avenue) Hull Street Library (1400 Hull Street)

(1400 Hull Street) North Avenue Library (2901 North Avenue)

(2901 North Avenue) West End Library (5420 Patterson Avenue)

(5420 Patterson Avenue) Westover Hills Library (1408 Westover Hills Boulevard)

Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Outdoor Pools: Open for public use to cool off. (Monday – Friday, Noon – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Noon – 7 p.m.)

Battery Park Pool (2719 Dupont Circle)

(2719 Dupont Circle) Blackwell Pool (238 E. 14 th Street)

(238 E. 14 Street) Fairmont Pool (2000 U Street)

(2000 U Street) Hotchkiss Field Pool (701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard)

(701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard) Powhatan Pool (1000 Apperson Street)

(1000 Apperson Street) Randolph Pool (1507 Grayland Avenue)

(1507 Grayland Avenue) Woodville Pool (2305 Fairfield Avenue

Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter: If the temperature is expected to reach 92°F for two or more consecutive hours during the day, the Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter will open. This space is located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue and guests will be served lunch while in this cooling center. The site will remain open overnight if temperatures are predicted to be 92°F or higher at 9 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1900 Chamberlayne Avenue

