RICHMOND, Va. -- A community cookout aimed to do more than just bring people together Saturday, but also connect Richmond families to important resources.

The Cookout for a Cause was hosted by the group Feed the Streets RVA.

“I want them to learn about our organization,” Cory Jones with Feed the Streets RVA said. “I want them to be more aware of the resources available in their community.”

FULL INTERVIEW: 'Smiles across so many different faces' at Richmond Cookout for a Cause

The free cookout, which was the first gathering the organization has held since the pandemic, not only filled Richmonders bellies, but also offered much-needed supplies.

Guests could shop in the free community clothing closet, get free haircuts as well as non-perishable food and hygiene items.

Jones hoped attendees left the cookout feeling more connected.

“I want them to also feel a part of the community,” he said. “So hopefully it’s an experience that they remember and in future years they want to come back and be more involved with.”

The organization's last event saw over 3,500 people attend.

