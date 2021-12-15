Richmond continues to add to grim homicide total

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the last 24 hours, seven shootings have claimed three lives in Richmond, bringing the number of homicides in the city to more than 80 this year so far.

Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammel heads up the city's public safety committee and said she has met with constituents and business owners in her district.

“Fear" and "fed up" are common words she has heard from them.

Crime Insider sources say a man was shot in the stomach at 7:30 on Tuesday night on Edwards Avenue and suffered serious injuries. He was the 13th person shot in the city since last Thursday

“I know a lot of people are blaming the city council, blaming the mayor, blaming the administration but what about these judges and Commonwealth’s attorneys? Where are they?” asked Trammel.

Sources say the city has suffered 11 homicides in the past 15 days.

The 2021 total now is 84 murders in addition to one murder investigation that state police agents are handling even though it happened in the city.

Sources also say there are still victims at VCU that may not survive, possibly adding to one of the worst years for violent crime in decades.

"These officers make the arrest, they go to court, and it's dismiss, dismiss, dismiss,” said Trammel. “It's a joke. What are these judges doing?"

Councilwoman Trammel says low pay, low morale in the Richmond Police Department, with officers continuing to leave for other jurisdictions are together creating a long-lasting effect on citizens

“I have been visiting business owners along Jeff Davis or Richmond Highway,” said Trammel. “One doesn't know what to do. He was almost in tears. He fears for his customers and others that walk in. There was a homicide right by the Rainbow Inn this morning.”

Crime Insider sources say Richmond is on the brink of breaking an all-time record. 239 is the highest number of shootings the department has worked in a year. After Tuesday's shooting on Edwards Avenue, the city is now at 236 shootings.