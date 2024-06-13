Downtown Richmond bridal consignment shop moves to larger location nearby

RICHMOND, Va. -- After maxing out on space in its current location, a downtown bridal shop has found a new home nearby.

Blue Sage Bridal, which opened four years ago at 20 E. Main St. selling bridal gowns on consignment, will relocate to 424 E. Grace St. in September.

Owner Noelle Parent said the new space will allow for a larger number of dressing rooms, plans for more staff and other customer accommodations.

“We really loved our old location. It’s a historic building,” Parent said. “I thought we’d be there for a lot longer than we were, but we’ve just outgrown that space.”

