Richmond confiscates $4,000 worth of illegal fireworks. Can you guess the neighborhoods?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of fireworks did not explode on the Fourth of July in Richmond.

The fireworks were not duds, they were illegal.

Over four hours on the night of July 4, members of the Fire Marshal’s Office spread throughout the city responding to complaints about fireworks.

In addition to confiscating $4,000 worth of illegal fireworks, the Fire Marshal’s Office issued a total of four summonses for possession of illegal fireworks (a Class 1 misdemeanor).

“Many of the citizens we encountered on July 4 complied with the City of Richmond fireworks ordinance and understood our actions, especially after we educated them about the safety risks,” said Fire Marshal Earl Dyer. “I believe we successfully prevented injuries, which was one of our main reasons for being out there.”

The Richmond Police Bomb Squad plans to destroy the confiscated fireworks.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reported most of the fireworks were collected in Church Hill and Southside Richmond.

Without a special permit, most fireworks are outlawed in Virginia including those that "explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles into the air."

