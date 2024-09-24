Music fans step up to the mic after Megadeth and Peter Frampton concerts are canceled in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The recent cancellation of concerts by rock legends Peter Frampton and Megadeth at Virginia Credit Union Live! ignited a public dispute that drew nationwide attention among their fans.

Last week, Frampton claimed that a sound check by Megadeth damaged the stage two days before his scheduled performance, leading to both acts canceling their shows just hours before doors were set to open.

On Monday, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine expressed his disappointment in Frampton sharing the story he called inaccurate.

Later that day, Frampton apologized, stating he was merely joking.

Megadeth responds after Peter Frampton spills tea on concert cancellation

Megadeth reported one of the band's riggers observed structural damage to the stage's steel grid prior to their scheduled September 15 show and alerted the venue. However, the venue later confirmed that an inspection revealed no damage.

According to CB S6 reporter Elizabeth Holmes, Henrico County officials conducted an annual stage inspection as part of the venue’s festival permit. Building officials stated that the spring inspection this year found no issues.

The involvement of high-profile bands and the thousands of disappointed fans who missed the shows have fueled significant reactions on social media.

Veronica wrote on Instagram: “Dang, he was making a rock star joke and they got pouty!”

David also took to Instagram, stating, “Yeah, Dave, get 'em.”

Laura expressed the sentiments of fans on Facebook, pleading, “Please come back to Richmond, VA!!!!”

Finally, Mark commented on Facebook, saying, “The issue is that the venue wasn't being upfront with anyone about what caused Megadeth to cancel, and I wouldn't be surprised if they lied to Frampton about what the issue was.”



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Every day CBS 6 is Giving You A Voice. Share your voice with the CBS 6 Newsroomvia email hereor click here to submit a tip. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and detailed description of your story idea.