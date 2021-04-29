Richmond community rallies together to support victims, survivors of apartment shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community members are rallying together to provide support and donations for the victims and survivors of Tuesday’s mass shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments.

Sharnez Hill, 30, and Neziah were two of five people shot at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond.

Gunmen sprayed bullets across a courtyard at the apartment complex.

A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl were injured in the shooting and now considered to be in stable condition, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith.

Sharnez Hill's aunt has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for their funerals.

Pastor Robin Mines with Taylor's Chapel AME Zion Church in Brodnax has partnered with Love Center Unity of Full Gospel Church on East Broad Rock Road to raise funds for the witnesses and survivors of the shooting.

The funds have so far gone to put survivors in hotel rooms to get them away from the neighborhood as they grieve. The organizers are also planning a large meal for the Belt Atlantic community on Saturday, May 8 from Noon to 3 p.m.

Pastor Mines hopes vendors and volunteers step up to help the community during this tragic time.

"What we are doing is bringing some comfort to those who witnessed it," Pastor Mines said. "PTSD is real. This was rough, what they saw was gruesome and children and adults witnessed this sort of thing."

Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Shamondrick Perry, 19, were all charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

"Detectives are still trying to determine if other persons were involved in the shootings and are asking the public for information," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Anyone information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.