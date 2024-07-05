Watch Now
Richmond Police searching for two people of interest in alleged commercial burglary

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 05, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest that they say were involved in a commercial burglary.

According to investigators, the burglary happened at a restaurant in the 1800 block of East Main Street on June 24.

Police say at around 12:30 a.m. a male entered a local business and stole several bottles of liquor and other items and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

"At approximately 3:49 a.m., the same suspect returned with another individual, and they both stole bottles of liquor and other items and then fled on foot in an unknown direction," Richmond police explained in a release.

Anyone with information about who these individuals are is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

