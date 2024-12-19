Watch Now
What's happening with Richmond Coliseum plan? Sources share new information.

Richmond Coliseum
Kieran McQuilkin
The city is starting to salvage the Coliseum to ready the shuttered structure for demolition.
Richmond Coliseum
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s search for its preferred development team for the seemingly stagnant City Center redevelopment project is said to be down to one team and in final negotiations as the slow-moving process enters a third year.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, just one of the four project finalists – Capstone Development – remains in active negotiations with the city. Richmond has been leading the selection process after issuing a joint solicitation in late 2022 with the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

