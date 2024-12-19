What's happening with Richmond Coliseum plan? Sources share new information.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s search for its preferred development team for the seemingly stagnant City Center redevelopment project is said to be down to one team and in final negotiations as the slow-moving process enters a third year.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, just one of the four project finalists – Capstone Development – remains in active negotiations with the city. Richmond has been leading the selection process after issuing a joint solicitation in late 2022 with the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.