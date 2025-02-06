Do you recognize this man on a bicycle? Richmond police need to identify him to help solve a cold case.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is taking a different approach in asking for the public to help identify a murder suspect in a case that's been cold for years.

Detectives are sharing a photo of a man on a bike in hopes the public may be able to identify him.

RPD cold case detectives are using a different strategy by not revealing when or where the crime took place.

"People call in after reading stuff in the newspaper or seeing it on the news and the details on the news are regurgitated back to us and by us not giving you the identity of the case or victim it means whoever calls us we will be able to determine the credibility of the information instantly," Sgt. George Wade explained.

Detectives believe the man on the bicycle has crucial information they need to solve a murder.

"It would be strategic in our investigation as far as finding his identity," Wade said.

Wade said this man in the photo was in the area at the time of the homicide. He's riding what looks like an older model bike and wearing a navy colored bucket hat, a mask along with a blue jacket and what appear to be Air Jordan shoes.

"Anybody that knows this individual has seen him wearing these clothes should be able to identify him," Wade said. "All we need is the name and you can remain anonymous just call the phone number or go through Crime Stoppers. The identity of the individual is really, really pertinent as far as us solving this case."

The cold case unit solved six cases just last month. Some of those were cleared with information that the suspects were dead.

"If you have information on an unsolved homicide in Richmond or anywhere and you know that the suspect is dead, we still want that information because we can investigate it, and be able to clear the case and bring closure to the families."

The Crime Stoppers tip line is 804-780-1000. You can also text a tip using the p3 app.

