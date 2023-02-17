Richmond coach Chris Mooney to miss the remainder of college basketball season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Men's Basketball Head Coach Chris Mooney will miss the remainder of the season, the University of Richmond announced Friday.

The longtime leader of the Spiders basketball program is scheduled to undergo heart surgery next week to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta, the university released in a statement.

Assistant Coach Peter Thomas will serve as Interim Head Coach while Mooney recovers.

"I want to thank Richmond Athletics leadership, my coaching staff, and our players for doing everything they can to make a difficult situation a little bit easier," Mooney said in a statement released by the university. "I'm grateful to have a tremendous medical team to rely on, and I'm thankful to have the opportunity to fully focus on my health for the next few weeks."

Frank Franklin II/AP Richmond head coach Chris Mooney calls out to his players in the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mooney has coached the Richmond Spiders for 18 seasons, making him one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the nation.

Richmond next plays Tuesday at home against Saint Louis.

