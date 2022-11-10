Firewall stops flames from spreading in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Several people were displaced after the vacant building they live near caught on fire in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire blocked off West Clay Street near Goshen Street starting around 1:40 a.m.

Richmond Batallion Chief David Pulliam said he could see the smoke plume while driving across the Lee Bridge on his way to the fire scene.

“Fire companies could see it from a good distance,” he described. “Really quick we knew we had something. Engine 5 is not far and they got here quick. It was fully engulfed. The first flood, 2nd floor and through to the from.”

A water pipe burst in the neighboring duplex which displaced those residents, according to Pulliam.

Firefighters said a firewall between the buildings most likely prevented severe damage along the block.

“What helped it was some of these homes have paraffin walls or a firewall. If can see that a wall extends about two feet above the roof line and there’s one between these two structures. Other than heat transfer, it did a lot to stop the fire from going into the exposure on the bravo side,” Pulliam stated.

Investigators haven’t determined what started the flames in the vacant building. No one was hurt.