Law enforcement teams up to feed 400+ Richmond families: 'This is our community'

RICHMOND, Va. – Law enforcement with the Richmond City Sheriff's Office teamed up with other area organizations to hold its monthly food distribution drive-thru event Saturday.

Attendees received all the components to make healthy meals, including different proteins and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots were available.

“We want to make sure our community is well fed, our community is taken care of. This is our community. I live in this community, we live in this community, we serve this community,” Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving said. “We want to make sure the people are healthy, people are well, people are informed and that you can do the best that you possibly can.”

The event’s goal was to feed more than 400 families in the city.

If you missed Saturday’s drive, the sheriff's office hosts a food distribution every month. Click here for more information about next month’s giveaway.