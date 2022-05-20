Richmond opening four city pools amid lifeguard shortage

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Parks and Rec will open four pools for the Memorial Day weekend as management competes to hire lifeguards for the summer season.

The four pools open to Richmonders and their families next week is Hotchkiss Field Pool on East Brookland Park Boulevard, Fairmount Pool on U Street, Randolph Public Swimming Pool on Grayland Avenue and Blackwell Pool at East 16th and Everett Streets.

The pools will be open from noon until 6 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend.

Jerrod Booker, a city recreation services supervisor, acknowledged that the shortage issue is nationwide and not specific to the River City.

The city’s nine pools each require seven staff to operate including five lifeguards, a head lifeguard and a pool manager.

There is a real concern about a shortage of lifeguards ahead of a forecasted busy pool season. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic only made the problem worse.

“Last year really impacted us big time. Some services weren't cut. But we were strained, and the staff was strained,” Booker recalled. “This year, we need more staff out there so we can make sure that we don't have lines for people to come into the pool.”

Richmond Parks and Rec will train new lifeguards how to swim, help with obtaining swim wear, towels and a swim cap.

“We make sure that we have those tools and those instruments in place, so you can be at your best. So you can better serve the community and make a couple of dollars while you're doing it,” Booker said.

Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross said training and preparing for pool season is months in the making. It takes several weeks to properly train a new lifeguard.

“Many of these areas have trained lifeguards. The more that we have in these areas the higher our probability is that we can reduce the number of injuries and deaths that we unfortunately see each and every year,” he stated.

Private swim management companies and neighborhood pool associations in the suburbs are also experiencing similar shortages.

Not only is there a significant shortage of lifeguards in the area, but there is also a shortage of swim instructors. McNamara said these positions are all very connected.

“When we see that drop in lifeguards, unfortunately, that makes an impact on how many kids can get swimming lessons, and how safe and resilient our community is,” he explained.

This is also a good time to ensure your children are properly prepared to swim in the water, including swimming lessons and how to react in an emergency. As a parent or guardian, that includes being present at the body of water and making you're really scanning your area.

